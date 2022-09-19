Healthcare Pros
Prosecutors plan to charge naval officer in death of girlfriend’s unborn baby

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors say they plan to charge a naval officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend with the death of the fetus as well.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shari Skipper said they would charge Emmanuel Coble in the fetus’s death after the preliminary hearing as long as all evidence and facts lead them to have enough information to do so.

Coble is already charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Raquiah King, whose body was found on July 21 in a ditch near Greenwood and Winns Church Road in Hanover.

Court records say he was charged with killing King after she refused to get an abortion in Virginia Beach.

According to court documents, Coble became frustrated after King decided to keep the baby.

After receiving a warrant, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was later able to search Coble’s car, where they found blood in the back of the vehicle and a hair band similar to one found on King’s body.

Deputies were also able to ping Coble’s phone on the morning of July 21. It showed he had left King’s apartment in Hampton, made his way up to Hanover County, and back to Newport News, all within just a few hours.

