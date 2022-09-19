Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”

he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but the government’s highway safety agency says they declined from April through June. Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called highway deaths a national crisis. The agency said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year.(Tony Webster via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but the government’s highway safety agency says they declined from April through June.

Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called highway deaths a national crisis.

The agency said Monday that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year. But from April through June, the agency reported the first quarterly decline after seven-straight quarters of increases that started in 2020.

The drop may signal that traffic deaths are finally dropping after an increase fueled by more dangerous driving that happened as roads were clear of traffic during lockdowns early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

Latest News

Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
This image from the FBI shows Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban. He has...
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
Henrico police seek to identify woman injured in hit-and-run; search for driver continues
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Henrico earlier this month