News to Know for Sept. 19: Teen killed; Queen Elizabeth; Tax rebates

Teen Shot & Killed in Henrico

The search continues for whoever shot and killed a teenager Sunday morning.

Police say those shots were fired near the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street around 10 a.m.

If you have any information about who may have pulled the trigger, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

A day packed with funeral events began early when the doors of Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin.

The ten days of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II come to an end.

Hundreds of thousands have gathered to pay their final respects, and this morning the world will pause for the state funeral at Westminster Abby.

Streets across the city are on lockdown, many lined by thousands - some who have camped out for days to see Queen Elizabeth leave the city for the last time.

One-Time Tax Rebates Roll Out Today

The state is expecting to send more than 3 million people checks - either in the mail or directly to their bank accounts.

Individuals can get back up to $250, if you filed jointly you’ll receive $500.

You get back what you ended up paying the state, after any credits or other subtractions or deductions.

The rebates will be sent via direct deposit right into your bank account - unless the state for some reason doesn’t have your bank info, or if it perhaps changed.

In your bank account, look for a deposit by “VA TX REBATE.”

Here’s an important note, if you owe other kinds of debt, say child support or court fees, the state will take those funds out of your rebate and give you what’s left over.

If you’re eligible and filed your taxes by July 1st... you should get your rebate by October 31st.

State Fair Returns Friday

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. (State Fair of Virginia)

The fair will run through Oct. 2.

In addition to all your favorite fair foods, you can also enjoy a petting zoo and a circus.

More information and tickets can be found here.

How’s the Weather?

We have a stretch of hot weather ahead the next few days, then fall weather arrives at the end of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 90.

