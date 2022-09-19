Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback

Freshwater mussels collected during a scientific sampling event on the Clinch River in Virginia.
Freshwater mussels collected during a scientific sampling event on the Clinch River in Virginia.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip, and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways.

All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most unique and underappreciated creatures. But these species have also been vanishing from waterways in alarming numbers for decades. In Virginia, more freshwater mussels than any other species are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Scientists and other mussel advocates aren’t giving up hope. However, thanks to new state funding, freshwater mussels could see their numbers grow stronger in the years to come.

This year, the General Assembly approved $400,000 to fund a statewide freshwater mussel restoration plan – a first in Virginia’s history. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will receive the funds over the next two years to hire two additional staff members and plan strategies to restore dwindling populations.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

Latest News

The search continues for whoever shot and killed a teenager in Henrico Sunday morning.
News to Know for Sept. 19: Teen killed; Queen Elizabeth; Tax rebates
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend
he cheapest station in Richmond is $3.04 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop nearly 10 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy