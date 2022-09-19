Mother of Xavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a man shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday.

Latoya Benton told NBC12 that a judge ruled she is allowed to proceed with the lawsuit filed in April against two officers she believes still need to be held accountable for her son’s death. She is seeking to get more than $60 million in damages.

According to court documents, Xzavier Hill’s mother can not sue state police because of sovereign immunity. But Benton can go forward with suing the officers involved.

Xavier Hill was 18 years old when he led troopers on a chase that topped speeds of 120 miles an hour on Jan. 9, 2021. He crashed along I-64 in Goochland.

State Police say the Charlottesville man displayed a gun and refused orders to stop reaching for it before he was shot.

