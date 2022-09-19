Monday Forecast: Hot and dry for a few more days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a stretch of hot weather ahead the next few days, then fall weather arrives at the end of the week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. HOT and a little humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. Record High is 95° which isn’t out of the question.

Thursday: Turning Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon. Rain totals only around 1/4″. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) Autumn officially arrives at 9:03 pm.

First Alert: Refreshing fall-like air returns late next week!

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny for the first FULL DAY of Fall and it will feel like it! Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant after a very cool start.. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

