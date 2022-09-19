Healthcare Pros
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male.

Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported the child to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The victim has been identified, but his identity is being withheld due to his age

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

