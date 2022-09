Henrico High School student killed in shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left a teenage boy dead on Sunday.

Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m.

There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS administered aid and transported the child to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Henrico County Public Schools have confirmed that the victim was a student at Henrico High School.

Principal Karin Castillo-Rose released a statement to families:

Understandably, the death of a classmate is traumatic for our students and faculty. I am asking parents and guardians to talk to their children in a manner they deem appropriate.

School-based mental health staff will be available for students at the school throughout the week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

