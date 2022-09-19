Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a Newport News man.

Police are searching for James Allen, 41. He was last seen on Aug. 13 at 5:30 a.m. along River Road in Newport News.

Allen has a scar over his eye and another on his chin.

Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.