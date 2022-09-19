Healthcare Pros
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for Newport News man

James Allen
James Allen(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a Newport News man.

Police are searching for James Allen, 41. He was last seen on Aug. 13 at 5:30 a.m. along River Road in Newport News.

Allen has a scar over his eye and another on his chin.

Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-247-2500.

