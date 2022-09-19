Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

Latest News

In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds