Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges

Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.(HPD)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.

Late last November, police found the bodies of two women in Harrisonburg: Tonita Smith and Beth Redmon. Robinson was arrested and charged in connection to their deaths which is why he appeared in court on Monday. However, he is also linked to the deaths of three other women across Virginia and Washington D.C.

Police gave Robinson the nickname ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.

Robinson will be back in court on October 31 for a trial date to be set.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

Latest News

According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions
Dominion said customers are likely seeing an increase of around $9 as its tried to save money...
Dominion Energy bills increase due to rising fuel costs
Small businesses can apply for up to $5,000
Virginia businesses can apply for tourism grants
Bremer was a 13-year-old who was shot and killed back in March of 2021 after she and a friend...
Godwin High dedicates Monday field hockey games to Lucia Bremer