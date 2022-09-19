3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell.

Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court.

Less than three hours earlier, another man was shot in his lower back about three miles away on Cloverdale Avenue.

Then, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police say a man showed up at the hospital after he was shot in the chest.

Officers believe that is connected to multiple reports of gunfire along Stewart Avenue, Granby Street, and Liberty Avenue.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

