19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the Courthouse Road exit.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the Courthouse Road exit. Officials say a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Alissa Jayne Sharifi, 19, of Midlothian was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene due to her injuries.

Officials say Sharifi was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

