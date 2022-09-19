Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Watch NBC12 News live.
How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP