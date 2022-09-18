Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

One hospitalized in Hopewell after shot in chest

Authorities say there were reports of shots fired at multiple addresses within walking distance
Authorities say there were reports of shots fired at multiple addresses within walking distance(None)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A person is now being treated in the hospital after getting shot in the chest in Hopewell early Sunday morning.

Hopewell police say there were reports of shots fired at multiple addresses within walking distance, including Stewart Avenue, Granby Street and Liberty Avenue.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 18. While on the scene, officers got word a man was being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police arrest man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from fatal crash on 288

Latest News

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and...
Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting