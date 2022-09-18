One hospitalized in Hopewell after shot in chest

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A person is now being treated in the hospital after getting shot in the chest in Hopewell early Sunday morning.

Hopewell police say there were reports of shots fired at multiple addresses within walking distance, including Stewart Avenue, Granby Street and Liberty Avenue.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 18. While on the scene, officers got word a man was being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

