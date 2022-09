HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning.

Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

