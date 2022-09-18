Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male.

Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported the child to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The victim has been identified, but his identity is being withheld due to his age

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police arrest man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from fatal crash on 288

Latest News

Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and...
Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19
Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Driver dead after ejected from fatal crash on 288
Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead