Forecast: Dry Weather Continues, Turning Hotter in the Days Ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful finish to the weekend, but temperatures heat up in the days ahead. Only a slight rain chance by Thursday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and comfortable once again. Lows in the low 60s in town, 50s in outlying areas.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Near record breaking heat possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Isolated showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%) Autumn officially arrives at 9:03 pm.

First Alert: Refreshing fall-like air returns late next week!

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny for the first FULL DAY of Fall and it will feel like it! Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant after a very cool start.. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

