Driver dead after ejected from fatal crash on 288

Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an...
Officials say the driver was ejected from their vehicle after running off the road into an embankment.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently responding to a fatal crash northbound on Route 288 just past the Courthouse Rd exit Sunday morning.

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash the morning of Sept. 18. Officials say a Nissan SUV ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene due to their injuries.

The driver’s identity is withheld until a next of kin is notified.

All of the northbound lanes on Route 288 are closed.

This is a developing investigation, more information to come.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

