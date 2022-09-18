Driver dead after ejected from fatal crash on 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently responding to a fatal crash northbound on Route 288 just past the Courthouse Rd exit Sunday morning.

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash the morning of Sept. 18. Officials say a Nissan SUV ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene due to their injuries.

The driver’s identity is withheld until a next of kin is notified.

All of the northbound lanes on Route 288 are closed.

This is a developing investigation, more information to come.

