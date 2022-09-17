‘Stop Killing our Kids’: March honors 15-year-old killed in crossfire, demanding change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community continues to mourn a local Armstrong High School student’s death and fight to make changes by holding a march and rally to stop gun violence.

This march follows the tragic death of 15-year-old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was shot and killed while simply going to the store and got caught in the crossfire on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.

The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church on 913 N 1st St, and end at the John Marshall Court Building on 400 N 9th St.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and Chief Gerald Smith are among the many speakers at the event.

