Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Freightliner, driven by Brady M. Price of Manakin Sabot, was traveling eastbound on Rural Point Road when it ran off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and came to rest on its side.

Price was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

