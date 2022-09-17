Healthcare Pros
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead

Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews found two people dead and rescued two others after a tragic boating accident Saturday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it received the notification about a boating incident on the Dinwiddie side of Lake Chesdin just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to officials, a boat and jet ski collided with each other, but the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Two people were thrown from the personal watercraft. Rescue crews later recovered the bodies and both individuals were confirmed dead. Two people on the other boat were rescued.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

