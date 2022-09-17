Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
Lt. Gov. Sears said she was at a meeting on preventing gun violence in Richmond Thursday night...
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
Henrico police are investigating a suspicious situation at the Glen Allen Walmart.
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart
In just a matter of hours, 4 people were shot in both the city and in Henrico.
News to Know for Sept. 16: 4 people shot; D.C. Sniper; Run Richmond 16.19

Latest News

Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
Collierville Police Department
Tenn. men rob Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, stealing new car