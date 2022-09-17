Henrico Bug Bizarre showcases all things insects

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Extension Office is hosting a Bug Bizarre to showcase the joy of entomology.

The event is open to the public and will have live insect displays featuring tobacco hornworms in all stages of life as well as parasitic wasps, several species of roaches, bees, beetles, house spiders and other insects from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Kester Lab.

There will also be a honey-making beehive and a butterfly room highlighting butterflies and caterpillars along with cockroach races with Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

The Bizarre will present information on the spotted lanternfly, the invasive species from Asia that has spread throughout Virginia. The lanternfly has yet to make it to Henrico County, but residents are encouraged to know how to identify it and be aware of the damage it causes to plants, trees and crops.

The Bug Bizarre is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Deep Run Recreation Center at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

