Godwin High dedicates Monday field hockey games to Lucia Bremer

Lucia Whalen Bremer was shot and killed near Godwin High School while walking home with a...
Lucia Whalen Bremer was shot and killed near Godwin High School while walking home with a friend in March 2021.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Godwin High School will honor Lucia Bremer at both junior varsity and varsity field hockey games on Monday with a moment of silence.

Bremer was a 13-year-old who was shot and killed back in March of 2021 after she and a friend were walking in a neighborhood near the high school.

Head coach Emily McNamara asks everyone to wear green and help raise money for the Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Fund.

Godwin and Freeman high schools will play Monday, Sept. 19. JV will play at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity game starts at 7 p.m.

Both teams will also sport green wristbands.

