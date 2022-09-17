Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces tournament players

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Golfers Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Vijay Singh have been officially committed to play in the 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Langer is a 2017 and 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic champion. He is ranked No. 8 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings and is a six-time cup champion. Langer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. His 2021 victory at the Charity Classic made him the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history at 64. He has 43 victories, the second-most all-time wins on the Champions Tour.

McCarron was the 2016 champion in the Charity Classic’s debut year. He has 11 PGA TOUR Champions victories and won the Schwab Cup title in 2019.

Singh, Fiji’s only world-class golfer, was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006. He is a regular at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. This year, Singh finished T3 in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

“Seeing our tournament champions and golf legends return to the Richmond region each year for this tournament is exciting, and we welcome Bernhard, Scott, and Vijay back to Henrico County,” said Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. All three rounds of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on Golf Channel, airing from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Since its debut in 2016, the tournament has helped to generate over $7.3 million for nonprofits in Richmond and its surrounding counties.

