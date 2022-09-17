Benjamin Harrison Bridge closing nightly for cleaning

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Benjamin Harrison Bridge on a nightly basis for one week so crews can clean the bridge.

Crews will be pressure washing the Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Route 156) from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Locals are encouraged to use the following detour:

Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) and back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).

Those traveling through can use interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.

Marine traffic will not be affected during bridge cleaning.

