Benjamin Harrison Bridge closing nightly for cleaning

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Benjamin Harrison Bridge on a nightly basis for one week so crews can clean the bridge.

Crews will be pressure washing the Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Route 156) from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Locals are encouraged to use the following detour:

  • Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) and back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).

Those traveling through can use interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.

Marine traffic will not be affected during bridge cleaning.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

