Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening.

Just earlier this week, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot dead in Gilpin Court while walking to the store. Earlier this year two teens were gunned down on a set of railroad tracks in Hopewell. Multiple teens were also killed at parties in Chesterfield.

The event was lead by Youth Corporation Inc. and aimed to highlight the uptick in teen gun violence in Richmond and what can be done to stop it. Advocates think the solution to the rise in teens dying in these shootings comes from reaching the youth in the school system.

“You’re destroying a part of the human race that was put here to be able to give life not to destroy life and that’s what we want to teach them I don’t think they’re being taught that. Especially not in the schools now,” said Youth Corporation Inc. CEO Elizabeth Charity.

People at Saturday’s event will be going to state leaders to try to figure out what else can be done to address the issue. They have a meeting scheduled with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle sears on Monday to talk solutions.

“I’m going all the way to the top to the governor’s mansion and let him know that we want to work with him to be able to provide life economic growth,” Charity explained.

Sears was at the scene of a shooting in the area of Milton Street on Thursday night after a string of more shootings in Richmond and Henrico that same night. She agrees that the gun violence needs to stop now.

“We’re done. Do something and do something now because the city is dying and our children are dying,” Sears stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
Lt. Gov. Sears said she was at a meeting on preventing gun violence in Richmond Thursday night...
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
Henrico police are investigating a suspicious situation at the Glen Allen Walmart.
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart

Latest News

Water rescue crews at Lake Chesdin in Dinwiddie County, VA.
Lake Chesdin boating accident leaves two dead
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘Stop Killing our Kids’: March honors 15-year-old killed in crossfire, demanding change
Lucia Whalen Bremer was shot and killed near Godwin High School while walking home with a...
Godwin High dedicates Monday field hockey games to Lucia Bremer
The event itself is a collaboration between the Djimon Honsou Foundation, RVA Sports Backers,...
Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19