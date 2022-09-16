VDH receives grant to address maternal mortality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is receiving funding to address maternal mortality in the Commonwealth.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, who serves as the director of the Division of Death Prevention received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The VDH said this money would help to increase surveillance efforts and create a partnership with Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative to further address the issue.

“VDH is excited to expand our work around maternal mortality,” said Dr. Diduk-Smith. “With the recent rise in mortality rates, this grant will facilitate further understanding of the issue and give a method for implementing the recommendations of the MMRT to make meaningful change. “This has been a goal of the MMRT for 20 years and this opportunity will meet this goal.”

The OCME will receive $450,000 per year for two years to address maternal death across multiple fronts starting this month.

