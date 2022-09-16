Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

State police search for man who failed to re-register as a sex offender

Charlie Woodson Jefferson previously lived in the Crewe area
Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County....
Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County. (Left photo: 2015; right photo: 2022)(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County. He moved and failed to update a new address, which is required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Henrico police are investigating a suspicious situation at the Glen Allen Walmart.
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road...
Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree

Latest News

Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Backups are over four miles long.
I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Petersburg
The school says all students and staff are safe.
Safety concern at Mechanicsville High School not credible, deputies say