State police search for man who failed to re-register as a sex offender

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County. He moved and failed to update a new address, which is required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.