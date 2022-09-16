Safety concern at Mechanicsville High School not credible, deputies say

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible safety concern at Mechanicsville High School.

Earlier in the day, Principal Charles E. Stevens sent out a letter to families:

We have received several inquiries this morning regarding a possible safety concern at MHS that is circulating among students. Please be assured that all students and staff are safe. While this appears to be a rumor and there appears to be no cause for alarm, safety is always our top priority, and we take these matters seriously. As always, we are working with our law enforcement partners at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to address and resolve this concern. In the meantime, we are continuing with the instructional day as normal. I will provide you with any further updates that may be necessary. Thank you.

The school said that all students and staff are safe.

Deputies have deemed the threat not credible.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.