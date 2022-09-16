Richmond police investigate multiple shootings Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.

Another shooting happened at Belle Isle around 8:42 p.m. Police said a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers are questioning a person of interest and a possible witness. There is no threat to the public, police said.

A third shooting happened in the area of Milton Street around 8:30 p.m. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for a suspect.

Additional information about any of the shootings was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

