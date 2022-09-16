Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Push to lower tax rate in Richmond moves forward

On average, assessments went up about 13%
On average, assessment values went up about 13%.
On average, assessment values went up about 13%.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An effort to reduce taxes for homeowners in Richmond is moving forward.

Following a steep rise in assessments city-wide, two city councilors now want to lower the tax rate by 4 cents.

Reva Trammel and Kristen Nye say the city doesn’t have a lot of tax relief programs, and this is a way to make sure everyone sees some support.

On average, assessments went up about 13%, with some areas of the city seeing even larger spikes.

On average, assessment values went up about 13%. Areas like Manchester and Forest Hills saw larger increases.

“I’m looking at the 4 cents of more of an adjustment because the assessments are just so high and the average assessment increase city-wide is so high that I think we’re at a point where we do need to make that adjustment,” said Nye.

The proposal will go to a finance committee for review in October. After that, city council would vote on the relief in November.

Nye says, if approved, the reduction would go into effect in January.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Henrico police are investigating a suspicious situation at the Glen Allen Walmart.
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road...
Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree

Latest News

A Prince George man pleaded guilty Monday to tax fraud and executing a conspiracy to defraud...
Prince George man sentenced to 9 years in multimillion dollar fraud scheme
National Recovery Month
National Recovery Month: A discussion with Aware Recovery Care
Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while he went through an underground pledging process...
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County....
State police search for man who failed to re-register as a sex offender