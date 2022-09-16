Push to lower tax rate in Richmond moves forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An effort to reduce taxes for homeowners in Richmond is moving forward.

Following a steep rise in assessments city-wide, two city councilors now want to lower the tax rate by 4 cents.

Reva Trammel and Kristen Nye say the city doesn’t have a lot of tax relief programs, and this is a way to make sure everyone sees some support.

On average, assessments went up about 13%, with some areas of the city seeing even larger spikes.

“I’m looking at the 4 cents of more of an adjustment because the assessments are just so high and the average assessment increase city-wide is so high that I think we’re at a point where we do need to make that adjustment,” said Nye.

The proposal will go to a finance committee for review in October. After that, city council would vote on the relief in November.

Nye says, if approved, the reduction would go into effect in January.

