News to Know for Sept. 16: 4 people shot; D.C. Sniper; Run Richmond 16.19

4 Shot Within 5 Hours in Central Va.

In just a matter of hours, 4 people were shot in both the city and in Henrico. This comes just days after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Gilpin Court.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears came out to the scene of one of these shootings last night after she heard about the gun violence erupting.

The first shooting happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in Highland Springs. Police found a man who had been shot outside of a home on South Ivy Avenue.

In Richmond, the first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound walked up to an officer in the parking lot of MLK Middle School asking for help.

The Lieutenant Governor was coming back from a gun violence prevention meeting and stopped at this scene to see what was going on. She says something needs to be done now to get the violence to stop.

Breaking: "If the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe,"said Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears at the scene of one of multiple shootings after a meeting in town about tackling gun violence.

So far, police only have a person of interest in one of the shootings - the one that happened at Belle Isle.

They are still searching for suspects in the other shootings.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Mom Pulls Kid From School After Bullying Claims

A Petersburg mom calls 12 On Your Side - saying bullying forced her to pull her daughter out of school, just days into the new year.

She said she took that action - because she felt the school wasn’t helping with the situation.

Tasche Jackson says her daughter, Madi, was bullied twice in just the first week of fifth grade at Guardian Christian Academy in Chesterfield.

She says thankfully she found out one night when Madi was brought to tears telling her parents about her day.

In one alleged incident, she said a student threw a shoe at Madi during lunch when she ate alone.

In a statement to NBC12, Guardian Christian Academy said there are protocols they follow under the Bullying Prevention Mitigation Standards, which include specifying “responses to bullying situations and [providing] biblical based, adult-led mentoring opportunities for students involved in bullying.”

Jackson said Madi was able to transition smoothly into Petersburg Public Schools, but she worries other students will become a target of bullying at GCA.

D.C. Sniper’s Request for Parole Denied

FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo. Virginia has denied parole to convicted killer Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. The Virginia Parole Board rejected his request on Aug. 30, 2022. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Convicted D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo will not be getting out of prison anytime soon.

The Virginia Parole Board has rejected his parole request, ruling that he is still a risk to the community.

It was been 20 years since Malvo and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people over a three-week span in Virginia, Maryland, and DC.

Muhammad was executed in 2009.

Malvo, who was 17 at the time was sentenced to life in prison, but changes in the law gave him the opportunity to seek parole.

What’s Happening This Weekend?

Richmond will host its first Run Richmond 16.19.

It’s tomorrow at Kanawha Plaza starting at 7 a.m.

The races will showcase the rich African-American history in the city - each of the distances references the start of the slave trade in 1619 when Africans were forcibly brought to Virginia.

Organizers say they’re excited to build understanding and bring people together.

How’s the Weather?

Gorgeous weather today into the weekend with hot weather taking hold next week.

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity. You may notice a little haze in the sky due to some California wildfire smoke headed east.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

