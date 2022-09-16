Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools

This upgraded technology can help school officials react quicker in serious situations
By Macy Moors
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools.

This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July.

Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help school officials react quicker in situations like school fights as opposed to scrolling through hours of security footage.

“It does have the capability of taking analytics like the color of clothes, and being able to log that in, and pull-out people that are all wearing red shirts or blue jeans, or whatever the case may be, and yes, that would be able to speed up the process a little bit faster,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says security systems are upgraded every few years, but recent tragedies have created a new sense of urgency.

“Unfortunately, these bad incidents, it’s a wakeup call for all of us. It does make us sit down and analyze instead of thinking we have things under control. We constantly go back and review our protocols to make sure we’re providing the safest environment we can,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says the footage is neither saved into a database nor is it shared with police, unless it is required for investigations.

In addition to camera upgrades, Pritchard says schools now have a web filtering system to monitor a student’s activity on school devices.

Parents can also receive reports of their child’s activity. Pritchard says feedback from parents about these new security cameras has been on both sides of the aisle.

He says it’s important to note these cameras do not have facial recognition, which some families had concerns about.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Henrico police are investigating a suspicious situation at the Glen Allen Walmart.
Police investigate bomb threat at Henrico Walmart
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road...
Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree

Latest News

Nuckols Farm is one of 297 schools across the nation to receive the "Blue Ribbon School" award.
Henrico school earns national ‘Blue Ribbon School’ for a second time
Charlie Woodson Jefferson IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway County....
Man who failed to re-register as a sex offender taken into custody
VCU researchers connect neglected properties to violent crimes in Richmond
VCU researchers connect neglected properties to violent crimes in most Richmond neighborhoods
The VDOE is revising its guidelines on transgender students.
Department of Education to revise guidelines on transgender students