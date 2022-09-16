New security cameras installed throughout Henrico schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New security cameras are up and running at Henrico County Public Schools.

This comes after the School Division requested $5.4 million from the county to upgrade safety protocols back in early July.

Henrico Public Schools’ Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard says this new technology can help school officials react quicker in situations like school fights as opposed to scrolling through hours of security footage.

“It does have the capability of taking analytics like the color of clothes, and being able to log that in, and pull-out people that are all wearing red shirts or blue jeans, or whatever the case may be, and yes, that would be able to speed up the process a little bit faster,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says security systems are upgraded every few years, but recent tragedies have created a new sense of urgency.

“Unfortunately, these bad incidents, it’s a wakeup call for all of us. It does make us sit down and analyze instead of thinking we have things under control. We constantly go back and review our protocols to make sure we’re providing the safest environment we can,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says the footage is neither saved into a database nor is it shared with police, unless it is required for investigations.

In addition to camera upgrades, Pritchard says schools now have a web filtering system to monitor a student’s activity on school devices.

Parents can also receive reports of their child’s activity. Pritchard says feedback from parents about these new security cameras has been on both sides of the aisle.

He says it’s important to note these cameras do not have facial recognition, which some families had concerns about.

