Jerry Seinfeld announces back-to-back shows at Altria Theater

Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.(Altria Theater)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to popular demand, award-winning comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be hosting back-to-back shows in Richmond.

Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and will perform a second time at 9:30 p.m. that same night.

“Tickets to the 7 PM performance sold out within minutes,” said Brittany Griffith, Director of Marketing at Altria Theater. “For all those Seinfeld fans eager to see Jerry take the stage, here’s your second chance to get in the room.”

Tickets for the second show will go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

The comedian is best known for his NBC show “Seinfeld” which ran for nine seasons and won numerous awards.

Tickets are on sale now, click here to learn more.

