PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of I-85 are shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash in Petersburg Friday morning.

All southbound lanes of I-85 are closed near the Squirrel Level Road Exit (mile marker 65) due to a vehicle crash. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5i2XD687GY — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) September 16, 2022

VDOT says the crash happened near the Squirrel Level Road Exit (mile marker 65).

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Backups are now 4.5 miles long.

