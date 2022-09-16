Healthcare Pros
Henrico school earns national ‘Blue Ribbon School’ for a second time

The U.S Department of Education bases the recognition on student test scores and graduation rates.
By Macy Moors
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico school is being recognized on the national stage for academic excellence.

Nuckols Farm Elementary has once again been named a “Blue Ribbon School.”

The U.S Department of Education bases the recognition on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Nuckols Farm is one of 297 schools across the nation to receive the designation this year.

“We really work hard to put our students first and to do everything we can to give them the best educational opportunity possible,” Principal Crystal Metzger said.

Nuckols Farm is the first Henrico school to earn the prestigious award twice. They earned the same title back in 2012.

Metzger says they plan to celebrate with a family picnic next Thursday at the elementary school starting at 5 p.m.

Nuckols Farm and other recipient schools will be honored in November at a ceremony in Washington. The program is in its 39th year.

Henrico County schools that have earned the honor are:

  • Nuckols Farm Elementary School, 2022
  • Deep Run High School: 2018
  • Twin Hickory Elementary School: 2014
  • Nuckols Farm Elementary School: 2012
  • Shady Grove Elementary School: 2007
  • Pocahontas Middle School: 2006
  • Short Pump Elementary School: 2003*
  • Quioccasin (formerly Harry F. Byrd) Middle School: 1999-2000
  • Jacob Adams Elementary School: 1998-99
  • George Baker Elementary School: 1996-97
  • Tuckahoe Middle School: 1994-96
  • Douglas S. Freeman High School: 1992-93
  • Mills E. Godwin High School: 1988-89
  • R.C. Longan Elementary School: 1985-86
  • Brookland Middle School: 1984-85
  • Hermitage High School: 1983-84

*In 2002, the U.S. Department of Education began awarding the designation for calendar years instead of school years.

