Friday Forecast: Another gorgeous weather day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather today into the weekend with hot weather taking hold next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. You may notice a little haze in the sky due to some California wildfire smoke headed east. Air quality impact should be low but sunrise/sunsets may look different. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks hot and dry

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

