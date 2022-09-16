Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Another gorgeous weather day in Virginia

Sunshine and low humidity with no rain in sight
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather today into the weekend with hot weather taking hold next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. You may notice a little haze in the sky due to some California wildfire smoke headed east. Air quality impact should be low but sunrise/sunsets may look different. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks hot and dry

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

