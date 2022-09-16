Chesterfield Burger King, BP gas station closed due to fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Burger King and BP Gas Station are now closed following a fire in Chesterfield Thursday.

UPDATE: 2300 block of Willis Rd Structure Fire. Burger King adjoined to a BP Gas Station. Due to fire & smoke damage, both businesses will be closed for undetermined amount of time. No injuries. Health Dept will follow up upon reopening. @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @RTDNEWS — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) September 15, 2022

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Willis Road for the report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found the Burger King connected to the BP Gas Station was on fire. Due to fire and smoke damage, both businesses will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Health Department will provide updates about reopening.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.