Chesterfield Burger King, BP gas station closed due to fire

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Burger King and BP Gas Station are now closed following a fire in Chesterfield Thursday.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Willis Road for the report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found the Burger King connected to the BP Gas Station was on fire. Due to fire and smoke damage, both businesses will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Health Department will provide updates about reopening.

