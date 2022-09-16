Arrest made in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday.

Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Javontae Holmes was arrested Thursday with the help of US Marshals. He faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding.

