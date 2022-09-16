Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Arrest made in Petersburg shooting

Javontae Holmes
Javontae Holmes(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday.

Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Javontae Holmes was arrested Thursday with the help of US Marshals. He faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside

Latest News

Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening.
Richmond police investigate multiple shootings Thursday
The race will start out at Kanawha plaza in downtown Richmond and move through the city’s most...
City prepares for Run Richmond 16.19 event
Watch NBC12 News live.
How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19
Mom pulls daughter out of private school, claims bullying incidents weren't taken seriously
Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously