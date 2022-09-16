Healthcare Pros
20 year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire

Christopher Phelps
Christopher Phelps(Chesterfield County Police Department and Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire.

On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a 2-story home.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control, and the home sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported.

After a 4-month joint investigation, Chesterfield County Fire & EMS and Chesterfield County Police arrested Christopher Dylan Phelps, 20, of Chesterfield.

Phelps was charged with one count of burglary with the intent to commit arson and one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.

