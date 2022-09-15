Healthcare Pros
VSP investigating fatal plane crash in Albemarle Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County.

VSP announced Thursday, September 15, that the county received a distress call from a pilot before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road.

Authorities say the impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. The pilot’s remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Virginia State Police says it has notified the NTSB and FAA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

