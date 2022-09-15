Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warm with low humidity

Another Gorgeous Weather Day for mid September
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s another gorgeous weather day, with a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Heat returns early next week with no rain in sight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks hot and dry

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

