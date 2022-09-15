Tenants push for elevator repair after four month wait

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors in a Richmond apartment complex say they are tired of waiting for an elevator to be fixed. For nearly four months, an elevator that is just feet away from their front door, has been out of service.

I’m 84 years old.I can’t remember going up and down the steps. It takes me about 10 minutes to get over [to the next elevator], or almost 10 minutes because I have a walker,” explained William Warfield

He says many of the residents at the Park at Ridgedale apartments are elderly and struggle with mobility. The broken elevator is right outside of his front door. Warfield and his wife have lived at the property for 17 years.

“This is the only thing that really concerns us, because I think that we like where we live, you know?,” said Jean Warfield.

There are 2 other working elevators on the property, but William Warfield says they aren’t helpful especially for people who use walkers, wheelchairs or just have mobility challenges.

“I asked them about the elevator. [They say] oh no, we’re waiting for a part. That was alright for two weeks, but for almost four months, you can build an elevator,” he said.

For neighbors like Wynona Covert who do not have to use the elevator as much, she worries about neighbors who would struggle to walk far, to use another elevator. It is why she reached out to property management. She was also told corporate is aware of the issue.

“I’s infuriating to go without this elevator for this long,” said Covert. “Most people who live here, an elevator is something they need. And that’s maybe why they chose to live here. I don’t I just don’t think it’s fair for the people here to to be consumed with [worrying about] that. Knowing that about the elevators, I have to prepare myself maybe ten or 15 minutes to to walk or however to the nearest elevator.”

For Terry Washington, who cares for her mother, she worries the broken elevator could impact an emergency.

“My mother is blind. she can’t see. she’s totally blind. and she’s in a wheelchair. Every second counts when you’re calling the rescue squad. There should be an elevator on this side as well as the other one,” she said.

When NBC 12 reached out to TRG Management Company they replied with the following:

While we understand this is an inconvenience to our residents, we are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible. We currently have two working elevators on-site that all our valued residents have access to, e are actively engaged in working with a 3rd party contractor to get the additional elevator functioning safely. As an organization, we continually strive to ensure our residents have access to safe, sustainable, and affordable housing.

Soon after TRG Management’s statement was sent. Jean Warfield called to say contractors were working at the property. They worked for two days.

“When I talked to you they were still here working and they have fixed it. The elevator is running as of now. Any way, I wanted to let you know we can use it. We will see how long,” she said.

Unfortunately the repairs lasted just a few days before the elevator was out of service again, TRG Management confirming additional parts are needed:

We did have the contractor there last week, and they have determined some additional repairs need to be completed. These repairs are in process, and we are hopeful they will be completed soon. Please understand, this repair is in process, and we are following up daily.

Tenants remain hopeful the issue will be fixed soon.

