Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Suspect in alleged Richmond shooting plot says police illegally searched home

Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted on a federal charge of possessing a...
Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the men accused in that alleged mass shooting plot is asking a federal judge to suppress the evidence against him.

Some evidence includes assault-style rifles and ammunition taken from the home Julio Alvarado Dubon shared with his alleged accomplice.

According to court documents, Dubon’s attorney says Richmond police illegally searched his home without a warrant.

Dubon is a citizen of Guatemala living in the United States illegally.

Right now, he’s facing weapons and immigration charges.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Latest News

Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury...
Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Questions were to the chief were written on cards at the meeting.
Richmond Police Chief holds first of five community conversations
Police are investigating after officials say a man allegedly assaulted several people in a...
Man arrested after multiple assault reports