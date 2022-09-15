Suspect in alleged Richmond shooting plot says police illegally searched home
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the men accused in that alleged mass shooting plot is asking a federal judge to suppress the evidence against him.
Some evidence includes assault-style rifles and ammunition taken from the home Julio Alvarado Dubon shared with his alleged accomplice.
According to court documents, Dubon’s attorney says Richmond police illegally searched his home without a warrant.
Dubon is a citizen of Guatemala living in the United States illegally.
Right now, he’s facing weapons and immigration charges.
