Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Student arrested in connection to bomb threat on Kentucky college campus, police say

Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at a Kentucky college, according to authorities.

Police at Western Kentucky University arrested Hailee Reed and charged her with terroristic threatening, which is a first-degree offense. Reed is a student at the university.

Around noon, police investigated suspicious materials believed to have been an explosive device after students received an alert for a possible explosive device on the campus. Investigators determined the material was related to construction and not a threat, WBKO reported.

A short time later, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media targeting a parking structure on the campus. Officials told anyone on campus to avoid the area while they investigated.

Less than an hour after that, police said the threat against the parking structure was unfounded, and a person of interest was in custody.

Classes at the university were postponed until shortly before 2 p.m. when police said it was clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Those at the scene say the cyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed after getting hit by car on Iron Bridge Road
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Latest News

Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
Vertical farming company coming to Chesterfield
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged