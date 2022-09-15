Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Sen. Tim Kaine champions anti-sexual assault act

Sen. Tim Kaine (D)-Virginia
Sen. Tim Kaine (D)-Virginia(wdbj7)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D) is working to mitigate sexual assaults on college campuses.

Kaine says that in conversations he’s had with college students (some on UVA grounds), many of them admit they did not have proper conversations about consent in their upbringing.

The SOS campus act is something he and two other senators are championing.

“It puts some responsibility and resources on the K-12 systems to begin a process of educating young people to potentially prevent sexual assaults, this SOS campus act would try to do the same thing on campuses by giving resources but requiring campuses to have a plan for both prevention but also survivor support services,” Sen. Kaine said.

He says he recognizes this can not fix the problem entirely, but believes it’s a step in the right direction.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Police have issued warrants for Elvin D. McCray for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked...
Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside

Latest News

The race will start out at Kanawha plaza in downtown Richmond and move through the city’s most...
City prepares for Run Richmond 16.19 event
Watch NBC12 News live.
How to watch ‘12 News Today’ on Monday, Sept. 19
Mom pulls daughter out of private school, claims bullying incidents weren't taken seriously
Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously
A new Sheetz in Richmond will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant...
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
Neighbors in a Richmond apartment complex say they are tired of waiting for an elevator to be...
Tenants push for elevator repair after four month wait