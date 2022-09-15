Road closures, no parking zones for Run Richmond 16.19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police will implement several road closures and no parking zones for Run Richmond 16.19 this Saturday.

“No Parking” zones will go into effect in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 with road closures beginning at 6 a.m.

The event will close streets including the 14th Street Mayo Bridge, portions of East Main Street, several streets in Shockoe Bottom, the T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island, and several roads from Tredegar Street to Jackson Ward.

North 15 Street will also be closed, and traffic using the 74B ramp from I-95 South will turn to access North 14th Street.

The site of the event, East Byrd Street, will close to traffic at 4 a.m. and roads will reopen and parking will open at around 1 p.m.

To see the full list of closures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.