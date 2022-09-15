Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Road closures, no parking zones for Run Richmond 16.19

The event will commemorate over 400 years of Black History.
The event will commemorate over 400 years of Black History.(Run Richmond 16.19)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police will implement several road closures and no parking zones for Run Richmond 16.19 this Saturday.

“No Parking” zones will go into effect in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 with road closures beginning at 6 a.m.

The event will close streets including the 14th Street Mayo Bridge, portions of East Main Street, several streets in Shockoe Bottom, the T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island, and several roads from Tredegar Street to Jackson Ward.

North 15 Street will also be closed, and traffic using the 74B ramp from I-95 South will turn to access North 14th Street.

The site of the event, East Byrd Street, will close to traffic at 4 a.m. and roads will reopen and parking will open at around 1 p.m.

To see the full list of closures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña likely means above average temperatures expected this upcoming winter in Virginia.
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot.
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
William Gardner and Amanda Muldez were arrested and charged with abduction and preventing the...
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

Latest News

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle
The crash happened near the Laburnum Avenue Exit.
I-64 west reopens near Laburnum Avenue exit in Henrico after crash
Joyner is distressed because the home she’s lived in for over two decades has been repeatedly...
‘I’m really stressed’: Resident pleads for city’s help after home repeatedly struck by speeding vehicles
Christopher M. Johnson
Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman