HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host two NASCAR races next year.

The first race weekend will be Sunday, April 2, 2023, for the Toyota Owners 400.

The second race weekend will be July 30 for the NASCAR Cup series.

Tickets for the race weekend in April are already on sale. For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.